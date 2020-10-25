TarHeelIllustrated - THI Postscript: State-UNC

You heard our 3 Things video following North Carolina’s 48-21 victory over NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, now it’s time for THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones to go even deeper into the Tar Heels’ win.

Jacob and AJ hit on how the Heels helped their depth in this game, Sam Howell’s comments about a video State used as motivation and what it means for Howell as a growing leader, more on how the Heels have grown in the last 10 days, 80-21 over State in the last six quarters, the ground game and the OL, forcing turnovers, Mack’s message and much more.