In this week's edition of Talking Tar Heels: THI Publisher Andrew Jones catches up with THI friend Shawn Krest of the North State Journal to discuss the football loss to UVA, the final three games and they look ahead to the start of the Tar Heels' basketball season; Also, renowned author Art Chansky stops by for an interesting discussion about UNC basketball, Roy Williams and they look at this year's team.



About Our Guests

*Shawn Krest has covered every major college and professional sports over a career of more than two decades with The Sporting News, CBS Sports and so many other publications and newspapers. You can follow Shawn on Twitter @ShawnKrest and read his stuff in the North State Journal, plus he’s the publisher of CarolinaBlue.com and the Duke Maven site on Sports Illustrated.

