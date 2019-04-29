TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Snap Shot: The Whirlwind Of Last Week
Last week was one of the busiest weeks ever for the Tar Heel Illustrated staff in terms of covering basketball recruits. The commitments were rolling in, the premium message boards were on fire, th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news