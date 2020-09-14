TarHeelIllustrated - THI Special Promo: 60 DAYS FREE

Tar Heel Illustrated is your home for comprehensive coverage of the UNC Tar Heels football, basketball and recruiting. THI goes where the Tar Heels go and offer unique and thorough journalism covering your Tar Heels.

And for the rest of September, you can become a member of our community for FREE. Just sign up and hang out at THI for 60 days getting access to everything we do from our premium content to our respectful and passionate message boards, including the THI staff, which is always on the boards interacting with fans.

And, if you like THI and want to stick around, you can with a one-year subscription at HALF PRICE - $49.50 – and ALSO get a FREE T-shirt from BreakingT.com.

With Mack Brown’s football Tar Heels nearing the Top 10 of the national rankings and contenders to challenge Clemson for the ACC championship, and Roy Williams’ basketball Tar Heels reloaded and ready to return to their usual perch atop the ACC, now is a great time to enter the fray and become a part of the THI community.



