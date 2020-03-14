THI continues to look back at North Carolina’s just-concluded basketball season offering up our takes on a variety of things, and here we give our 3 Favorite Moments of the season.





Jacob Turner

Win over State in Raleigh. The Heels entered the game having just beaten Miami, which snapped a five-game losing streak. UNC played one of its most impressive games of the season that night, handling the Wolfpack with relative ease and silencing a crowd that wanted nothing more than to pile more misery on UNC. B-Rob lights up the Canes. Brandon Robinson’s career-high 29 points in the win over Miami was a performance to remember. Robinson shot 68.8 percent from the floor and 60 percent from three-point land, single handedly leading the team to a blowout victory over the Hurricanes in Chapel Hill. Cole Anthony’s swats the Ducks. Anthony’s block against Oregon in the Bahamas is one play that really stands out from this season. He made a play that 99 percent of players in the country simply don’t, and probably can’t, make.



John Gwaltney

Cole Anthony Debut, Anthony announced his presence on the college basketball scene in Carolina's 76-65 win in the season-opener against Notre Dame. He finished with 34 points (freshman record for the first game) on 6 of 11 shooting from three-point range while adding 11 rebounds for a cherry on top. Garrison Brooks Explodes. Coming into the season everyone knew the Tar Heels would need more from Brooks on the offensive end, but no one saw a 35 point, 11 rebound performance coming. Despite Georgia Tech pulling out the win, Brooks was officially the leader of the Heels and would later be voted the Most Improved Player in the ACC. Brandon Robinson's Finale. Technically, Carolina played one more game, but Robinson lit up the Greensboro Coliseum with some hot perimeter shooting (5-6 from three) that include a sweet step-back three in Carolina's 78-56 win over Virginia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. It was a great way for Robinson to conclude his career despite a tough night the following night against Syracuse.





Kevin Roy

The Tar Heels sweeping N.C. State again. No matter how mightily this team struggled this season, their bitter rivals still had no answer. It’s always fun beating the Wolfpack. Garrison Brooks going for 35 points & 11 rebounds against Georgia Tech. Even though the Tar Heels lost the game, Garrison was impressive. The senior speeches, even after an awful year, it was easy to see why each senior chose to play for Roy Williams and the Tar Heels. It’s a special place with a special coach.





Jarrod Hardy

The Cole Anthony Block vs Oregon in the Bahamas. Brandon Robinson’s nasty step back 3 vs Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. Despite the rough season, the regular season sweep over N.C. State was a shining light.





Deana King

Cole Anthony’s opening performance against Notre Dame. The freshman had a monster game in his first game as a Tar Heel. Brandon Robinson’s step back 3-pointer against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tourney. That move was so impressive and fueled the Tar Heels’ rout of the Hokies. Garrison Brooks’ performance against N.C. State in Raleigh. The junior forward put up epic numbers to lead UNC over the Wolfpack.





