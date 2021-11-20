CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina picked up the win Saturday at Kenan Stadium, sending its seniors off on a winning note with a 34-14 victory over FCS member Wofford.

The game featured two different quarterbacks for the Tar Heels with Sam Howell not dressed because of an upper body injury, and a whole bunch of running the football for both teams.

The game was never in question, as Carolina jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, and held the lead from start to finish. Whenever a team wins by 20 points, there’s a lot of good that happens, but that does not mean that there are not some not-so-good areas as well.