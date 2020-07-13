TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 2022 LB Albert Redd Discusses UNC Offer

Here is a full transcript of the interview:

Teammates at Glenn High School with class of 2021 UNC commits Jahvaree Ritzie and Ra Ra Dillworth, Redd is 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds. He told THI on Sunday at the VTO Elite 100 Camp at the Matthews SportsPlex that UNC sees him as an outside linebacker in college.

MATTHEWS, NC – Albert Redd went from on North Carolina’s radar to getting an offer from the Tar Heels this past week. And it was the first one for the class of 2022 Athlete from Kernersville, NC.





THI: Recently, you picked up an offer from UNC, tell us a little bit about that?

REDD: “I’m blessed for it as my first offer. I knew it was coming but I’m just blessed, working hard, try to be the best.”





THI: Which UNC coach tendered the offer?

REDD: “Jay Bateman and Tommy Thigpen.”





THI: What do you think about Coach Bateman and Coach Thigpen?

REDD: “They’re all great coaches. I’ve talked to Mack Brown (also), they’re all good coaches on the phone to talk to. They’re nice guys.”





THI: Have you been on campus at UNC?

REDD: “No, I haven’t been.”





THI: Do you plan to when the lockdown is over?

REDD: “Yes, mam. And that will probably be my first trip – go to Carolina when this is over with.”





THI: What are some things you like about UNC?

REDD: “I like the way they’re building their defense. Coach Mack Brown is a good coach.”





THI: You’ve got two teammates that are already committed to the Tar Heels, have they been recruiting you a little bit?

REDD: “Yes, they have.”





THI: What other schools have you heard from that haven’t offered you yet?

REDD: “N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and stuff like that.”





THI: What does UNC like about you?

REDD: “They just like the way I can play and get around the edge and play outside linebackers.”



