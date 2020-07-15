TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 2022 RB Michael Allen Talks Tar Heels

MATTHEWS, NC – Class of 2022 running back Michael Allen has seen a spike in scholarship offers of late, recently getting one from North Carolina and this past weekend another from Duke.

The Greenville, NC, standout at Rose High School also has offers from NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin among other schools. So he was one of the more intriguing prospects Sunday at the VTO Elite 100 Camp at the Matthews SportsPlex, and beforehand, THI caught up with the 5-foot-9, 186-pounder to see how things are going with the Tar Heels and his recruitment overall.

Below is a full transcript of what he had to say:





THI: What were you hoping to accomplish out here on this beautiful day?

ALLEN: “Some more exposure and to open some people’s eyes, really.”





THI: Recruiting-wise, what offers do you have and what schools are you hearing from the most?

ALLEN: “Carolina, South Carolina, North Carolina State, ECU of course. Wisconsin reached out, Tennessee.”





THI: Which UNC coach do you speak with the most?

ALLEN: “Coach G (Robert Gillespie), we have a little thing set up every Thursday.”





THI: What do you like about Coach Gillespie?

ALLEN: “He just makes everything feel normal, nothing feels awkward with him. Any type of conversation with him, he’s a cool guy.”





THI: What do you think of the staff overall and what UNC has been doing the last couple of years?

ALLEN: “I think it’s special, especially this year with that 2021 class they’ve been recruiting, I think they’re really special, too.”





THI: What does UNC say they like about you?

ALLEN: “They say my versatility and speed, that coach G said that I remind him a lot of Alvin Kamara (and) I enjoy hearing that. So, we’re gonna see how it plays out.”





THI: Have you been on campus or to a game?

ALLEN: “I’ve been on campus for baseball, but I plan on visiting when this madness ends.”





THI: You were talking about this ’21 class, is that a big factor getting a lot of these in-state kids to stay in state?

ALLEN: “It is. Just staying here and getting all the talent you can.”







