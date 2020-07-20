TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 2023 ATH Rico Walker Interview

Here is a full transcript of that interview:

THI caught up with Walker on Sunday at the VTO Elite 100 camp at the Matthews SportsPlex to continue learning more about him and his recruitment. We spoke with him a week earlier when he received the UNC offer, but got to find out some more information about his recruitment Sunday.

Walker has just two offers right now, UNC and South Carolina, but that will surely change. He’s just 15 years old but doesn’t look like it. Extremely athletic, powerful and rangy, Walker will be highly sought after by the time he announces a college decision in a couple of years.

MATTHEWS, NC – A name North Carolina fans may want to start paying attention to is Rico Walker , a class of 2023 Athlete who attends Hickory (NC) High School.





THI: What do you expect to do today with the competition and everything?

WALKER: “I expect to really show off my talents, show off the speed that I’ve got the athleticism.”





THI: At Hickory, what positions do you play?

WALKER: “I play wide receiver, outside linebacker, a little bit of d-end.”





THI: Recruiting-wise, you picked up a couple of offers, UNC and South Carolina. We’ll concentrate on UNC, what coach have you been in contact with the most?

WALKER: “I talk to Coach (Phil) Longo, that’s about it.”





THI: What do you like about Coach Longo?

WALKER: “He was honest with me. He told me the trust, and everything, and I appreciate that from him.”





THI: What do you think of the coaching staff and what they’ve been doing at UNC?

WALKER: “I haven’t really met them but I’ve heard what they’ve been doing and I like that.”





THI: So you haven’t been on campus yet?

WALKER: “No, not yet.”





THI: When the lockdown is over, do you plan on taking a visit?

WALKER: Yes, I will.”





THI: What other schools besides UNC and South Carolina have been in contact with you?

WALKER: “NC State and Auburn, that’s about it.”





THI: What does UNC like about your game?

WALKER: “They say I’m very talented and that I can play anywhere on the field. But right now, their offer is for defense right now, so they’re going to (look at) me at linebacker in the fall but check me out at wide receiver, too.”



