THI TV: 2023 DL K.J. Sampson Discusses Carolina

DURHAM, NC – THI was on hand Sunday at the VTO Sports High School Regional Combine at Durham County Stadium and caught up with a couple of major class of 2023 North Carolina football targets.

K.J. Sampson is a highly touted defensive tackle who attends New Bern (NC) High School, and at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, has offers from Florida State, Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia among many others, including UNC.

THI spoke with Sampson following the camp session to discuss his recruitment, Mack Brown, and the Tar Heels.

Above is the full video of our interview with Sampson and below is the full transcript of what he had to say:





THI: How are you doing and how do you think you did today?

SAMPSON: I’m doing good. I feel like I just wanted to compete today so I feel like I improved.

THI: You’ve had a busy weekend and busy spring, New Bern had a great year. What things are you trying to improve? You’re a camp rat, is what I’m calling it.

SAMPSON: Yes man, I’m just trying to keep working hard every time I go to (a camp), just keep competing. For the season, I just want to make sure we will be improved as a team and hopefully win the state championship.

THI: You have a long list of places you’re going to camp at this summer, and North Carolina is one of them, so what are you looking forward to going to Chapel Hill and finally meeting the coaches face-to-face?

SAMPSON: I’m really excited to interact with the coaches, especially during the camp to see how their coaching style is and see how I interact with them – my position coaches. And also while I’m there, to see if I can talk to some players to see what their perspective on UNC is.

THI: Which UNC coaches are you most in contact with?

SAMPSON: The defensive line coach (Tim Cross).

THI: UNC is building a lot of depth and the defensive line is getting really good, what are your thoughts on how they use their defensive line?

SAMPSON: I feel like their defensive line is really athletic. Most of them can play anywhere on the defensive line, so it’s really exciting to see how I would fit on their defense.

THI: New Bern has had a lot of kids play at UNC, do you remember any of them?

SAMPSON: We have Brian Simmons, Kevin Reddick, Mike Hughes was there for like a year. That’s the top three I remember.

THI: I saw a picture of you with Kevin Reddick.

SAMPSON: Yes, man. (Smiling)

THI: Have you ever been on campus in Chapel Hill?

SAMPSON: Yes, I went to their spring game, and then also when I was in eighth grade I got a chance to tour the facilities when they played Mercer. So, I’m pretty familiar with the facilities, but I just want to take more of a look.



