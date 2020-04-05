CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss 3 Reasons they say North Carolina’s basketball team will be improved next year.

The Tar Heels finished this past season 14-19 but lose six players, including Brandon Robinson and graduate transfers Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce and the program does not expect Cole Anthony to return.

UNC does return Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris and Sterling Manley, who did not play this past season because of an injury. Harris played in just five games because of an injury, and Francis was bothered all season because of a bad knee.