CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s basketball season that ended last week with a loss in the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels won four of their last six games but concluded the season with a 14-19 overall record, including 6-14 in the ACC. Their unblemished streak at home versus Clemson ended, they had losing streaks of four, five and seven games and were the bottom seed in the ACC Tournament for the first time ever.