CHARLOTTE – North Carolina couldn’t make the plays it needed to in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday night, as the Tar Heels fell to West Virginia 30-10.

Carolina gave up some big plays, had a few special teams mistakes, and turned over the ball three times in losing a third consecutive game.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements in UNC’s loss, but also spend a lot of time sharing thoughts about the program, as the Heels once again closed the season poorly.

This might be the longest 3 Things ever, and for good reason. Plenty of interesting discussion here.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.