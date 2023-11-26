^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

RALEIGH – North Carolina lost for the fourth time in its last five ACC games falling 39-20 at NC State on Saturday night at carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC didn’t run more than four plays on its first five possessions as the Wolfpack built a 23-0 lead, scoring on each of its first five times with the ball. In fact, State scored on its first eight possessions.

UNC ends the regular season with an 8-4 overall mark, 4-4 in the ACC, and in seventh place in the conference standings. State improved to 9-3 and 6-2.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss how poorly UNC’s offense played, how poorly its defense played, that the Tar Heels did not appear prepared or ready to play, and what this means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

