CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 65-58 loss at No. 13 Virginia on Tuesday night from John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels were without starting forward Pete Nance and lost Armando Bacot 78 seconds into the game, and he never returned. Yet, UNC led by as many as seven points in the second half and trailed by only three points with 40 seconds remaining, but couldn’t get it done.

Brandon & AJ discuss Bacot’s injury, its effect on the team, how the Heels handled him being out, which includes a breakout performance by freshman Jalen Washington, and they hit on a big UVA run in the second half, and as they always do, what this means moving forward.

UNC dropped to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers improved to 12-3 and 4-2.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

