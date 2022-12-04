BLACKSBURG, VA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss several noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 80-72 loss at Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.

Jacob & AJ actually discussed five different things, given the depth of topics surrounding the Tar Heels’ performance Sunday and over the last ten days.

UNC lost its fourth consecutive game dropping to 5-4, while the Hokies improved to 8-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************