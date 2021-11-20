THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's Loss To Purdue

UNCASVILLE, CT – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few elements of North Carolina’s 93-84 loss to No. 6 Purdue on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The 18th-ranked Tar Heels led for just 18 seconds, though they did win the rebounding battle, got 26-point effort from Dawson Garcia, and in spite of major foul trouble and a turnover problem in the first half, was in the game until the final minutes.

UNC dropped to 3-1 on the season and will face No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday in the consolation game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************