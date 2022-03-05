THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's Victory At Duke

DURHAM – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements to North Carolina’s 94-81 victory over No. 4 Duke on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels outscored Duke 38-23 over the final 10:32 of the game, shot 59.4 percent in the second half, and limited Duke’s A.J. Griffin to five points off five shots after he scored 27 in the first meeting in Chapel Hill.

Four Tar Heels scored 20 or more points for the first time in school history. This was the first time an unranked UNC team won here on Senior Night since 1990, and it was Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game of his career.

UNC improved to 23-8 overall and finished 15-5 in the ACC and tied for second place. The Blue Devils dropped to 26-5 and 16-4.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.