THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's Victory Over Brown

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements of North Carolina’s 94-87 victory over Brown on Friday night from the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ poor defensive performance, the combination of sophomore guard RJ Davis, who had his best game yet at Carolina, and junior forward Armando Bacot, who was highly efficient in the paint, plus they discuss what this performance means.

Davis led UNC with a career-high 26 points followed by Bacot’s 22 points and 10 rebounds Brady Manek added 14 while Caleb Love chipped in 13 for the 19th-ranked Tar Heels.

UNC shot 51.6 percent from the floor, outrebounded Brown 39-30, including grabbing 13 of its 30 misses leading to 19 second-chance points.

Carolina improved to 2-0 while Brown dropped to 1-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.