CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used big performances from Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram to defeat No. 7 Duke, 93-84, on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

Bacot finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, and Ingram had 21 points and 13 boards for the Tar Heels, who are now 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 16-5, 7-3.

Here, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from UNC’s.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.