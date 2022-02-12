THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's Victory Over FSU

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements from North Carolina’s 94-74 victory over Florida State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Carolina scored the first 18 points of the game and led by scores of 24-1, 36-10, 49-15, and 62-24 at halftime.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures, and UNC averaged 1.77 points per possession in the first half.

The Tar Heels improved to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the ACC, while the injury ravaged Seminoles dropped to 13-11 and 6-8.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

