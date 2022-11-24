**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 89-81 victory over Portland in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday in Portland.

The top-ranked Tar Heels outscored the Pilots, 20-8, over the final 5:57 of the contest to get the win in a game that included 13 lead changes and six ties.

Pete Nance led the Heels with a career-high 28 points while Caleb Love added 23 points and four assists. All five UNC starters scored in double figures.

Carolina improved to 5-0 and will face Iowa State at 5:30 on Friday. The Cyclones beat Villanova, 81-79, on Thursday. Portland dropped to 4-3.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.