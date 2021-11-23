THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's Victory Over UNC-Asheville

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements of North Carolina’s 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night from the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 22 points, which included key nine-point run of his own in the second half that gave Carolina comfortable separation from the Bulldogs. RJ Davis added 12 points for the Heels, and Leaky Black grabbed 11 rebounds on the night, as UNC held a plus-22 edge on the glass.

UNC improved to 4-2 on the year and Asheville dropped to 2-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

