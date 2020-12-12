TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's Win At Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss No. 17 North Carolina’s 62-26 dismantling of No. 10 Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

UNC opened up a 34-3 lead in the second quarter and scored on its first seven possessions on its way to an historic victory. The Tar Heels amassed 788 yards of offense, led by Michael Carter’s 308 rushing yards and 236 more from Javonte Williams.

The defense had a stout first half and several Tar Heels reached career milestones and set a few records.

The No. 17 Tar Heels improved to 8-3 overall on the season and 7-3 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes dropped to 8-2 and 7-2.



