CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from No. 21 North Carolina’s 42-24 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on UNC’s physicality in the second half and how it evolved through the game, another amazing performance by Drake Maye (34-for-44, 380 yards, five TDs, no INTs), hundred-yard receiving games by Antoine Green and Josh Downs, and what this means moving forward.

UNC improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, while Pitt dropped to 4-4 and 1-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.