THI TV: 3 Things From North Carolina's Loss To Tennessee

UNCASVILLE, CT – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three (actually more) elements from North Carolina’s 89-72 loss to No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Volunteers shot 65.6 percent from the floor in the second half, and for the game made 54.3 percent of their shots. They outscored Carolina 54-22 in the paint, scored 19 points off of UNC turnovers, had 19 points on fast breaks, and assisted on 28 of their 38 made field goals.

Brady Manek led UNC with 24 points followed by Armando Bacot’s 16 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 14 points and made the all-tournament team, and Caleb Love added 12 for the Tar Heels.

UNC dropped its second consecutive game here falling to 3-2 on the season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

