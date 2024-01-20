CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Fourth-ranked North Carolina won its eighth consecutive game, all by double-digits, by closing strong with a 76-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis’ 16 points. Harrison Ingram totaled 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Here, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss some of the key elements to UNC’s victory, including what it means.

UNC improved to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the ACC, while the Eagles dropped to 11-7 and 2-5.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.