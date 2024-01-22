CHAPEL HILL – Third-ranked North Carolina exploded in the second half Monday night in pulling away for an 85-64 victory over Wake Forest at the Smith Center.

UNC outscored the Demon Deacons, 52-30, after trailing by a point at halftime. RJ Davis scored 23 of his career-high 36 points after the intermission, as well.

Here, Chelsea Sipple and Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from Carolina’s victory, including what it means.

Three other Tar Heels scored in double figures as they won a ninth consecutive game and improved to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.