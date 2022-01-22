THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 22-Point Loss At Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss much of what went wrong in North Carolina’s 98-76 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday night from Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were outscored 21-7 in points off of turnovers, 30-2 in fast break points, and allowed the Demon Deacons to shoot 54.2 percent from the floor. UNC had a 29-5 advantage in second-chance points, but it struggled so much in other areas, that edge was fully nullified.

UNC dropped to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, while Wake improved to 16-5 and 6-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



