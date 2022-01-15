THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 23-Point Win Over Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements from North Carolina’s 88-65 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on Leaky Black’s sensational defensive effort against Tech’s Michael Devoe, the Tar Heels’ readiness to play dialed-in basketball, and the manner the Heels shared the ball, their spacing, awareness, and recognition on offense. This was as well as UNC has played on offense all season.

UNC improved to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC with the win.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************