THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 26-Point Win At Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few important elements to North Carolina’s 91-65 rout of Boston College on the road Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.

The Tar Heels used a 46-12 run in the first half to take a 29-point halftime lead and never looked back. Four Heels scored 17 or more points, led by Caleb Love’s 22.

The Heels improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in ACC play, while the Eagles dropped to 6-6 and 1-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.