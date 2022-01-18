THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 28-Point Loss At Miami

CORAL GABLES, FL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the many things that went wrong for North Carolina in its 85-57 loss at Miami on Tuesday night inside Watsco Center.

Miami used a very early 14-0 run to establish control of the game and simply kept pulling away, at one point leading by 32 points early in the second half. The Hurricanes led the Tar Heels by 27 at halftime.

UNC did very little right on offense, and virtually nothing right on defense.

Jacob & AJ dive into what went wrong and why.

Carolina dropped to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, while Miami improved to 14-5 and 6-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.