THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 29-Point Loss To Kentucky

LAS VEGAS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements (and really more) of North Carolina’s 98-69 loss to No. 21 Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 17 points a few times in the first half and by 11 at halftime, but the Wildcats exploded out of the gate and rolled, one time leading by as much as 35 points.

UNC was outrebouned 44-26, allowed 54 points in the paint (36 after halftime), allowed UK to shoot 54.2 percent, including 66.7 percent in the second half, and managed to sink only 1 of 13 shot attempts from three-point range.

UNC dropped to 8-3 while UK improved to 8-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



