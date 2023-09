CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a big passing game by Drake Maye and receiver Nate McCollum, and pulled away from Minnesota in the fourth quarter Saturday to earn a 31-13 victory at Kenan Stadium.

Maye threw for 414 yards and two scores, and McCollum caught 15 passes for 165 yards and a score as the No. 20 Tar Heels improved to 3-0 on the season. The Golden Gophers dropped to 2-1.

In this 3 Things, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from UNC’s win.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.