THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 32-Point Win Over Marquette

FORT WORTH, TX – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss much of went right for North Carolina in its 95-63 victory over Marquette on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels used a 20-2 run midway through the first half to blow the game open and UNC never looked back. Carolina converted 13 three-pointers, its highest total ever in an NCAA Tournament game, and the 32-point margin of victory was the highest ever by an eight seed in tournament history.

Brady Manek led the Heels with 28 points followed by Caleb Love with 21, Armando Bacot 17, and Puff Johnson added 11. RJ Davis handed out a career-high 12 assists, and Leaky Black grabbed seven rebounds and had eight assists, while holding Marquette’s leading scorer to six points on 2-for-15 shooting.

Bacot also grabbed 10 rebounds for his 26th double-double of the season, and he now has 422 rebounds on the season, setting a UNC single-season record in that department.

UNC improved to 25-9 and will face No. 1 seed Baylor here on Saturday.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.