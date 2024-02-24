CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina's 12-year losing skid at Virginia finally ended on Saturday afternoon with a 54-44 victory at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points at the half, and the margin was cut to five at 47-42 late, but the Heels outscored the Cavaliers, 7-2, to secure the win.

UNC was led by Cormac Ryan's 18 points, while RJ Davis pitched in 12 and Armando Bacot had a double-double, scoring 10 and grabbing 13 boards in 26 minutes of play.

The tenth-ranked Tar Heels improved to 21-6 overall and 13-3 in ACC play. UVA fell to 20-8 and 11-6.

Here, we break down the win, Carolina's performance, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.