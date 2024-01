ATLANTA – North Carolina finally had an off night, and Georgia Tech was there to capitalize, as the third-ranked Tar Heels’ 10-game win streak came to an end in a 74-73 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

And in our 3 Things postgame video, THI staff writer Chelsea Sipple and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some noteworthy elements of UNC’s performance, including what this means.

UNC dropped to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech improved to 10-11 and 3-7.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.