THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's 79-77 Victory At Clemson

CLEMSON, SC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements from North Carolina’s 79-77 victory over Clemson on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels used a big push over the final 10 minutes to take a halftime lead, and then managed to escape with the win even though Armando Bacot was in foul trouble and scored just one point while grabbing one rebound over the final 11:42 of the contest.

UNC notched the win when Caleb Love drove the right side of the lane, drew defenders, and tossed the ball to a cutting Brady Manek, who converted a layup with 3.1 seconds remaining.

UNC improved to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in the ACC, while the Tigers dropped to 12-11 and 4-8.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.