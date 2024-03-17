WASHINGTON, DC – North Carolina did not collect the second of three banners that has been its mission since practice began in September, as the top-seed Tar Heels lost, 84-76, to 10th-seed NC State in the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night.

Carolina won the regular season title, but couldn’t escape an aggressive Wolfpack team that won its fifth game in five days to claim the title and automatic birth in the NCAA Tournament. UNC was led by RJ Davis' 30 points, while Bacot scored 18 and grabbed 12 boards.

Here, AJ and Jacob break down a few key elements from the loss in our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner