CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday evening with an 85-69 win over No. 9 seed Michigan State in the Spectrum Center.

RJ Davis led the way with 20 points, while Armando Bacot scored 18 and grabbed seven boards. Harrison Ingram also had a big game, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Cormac Ryan scored 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

UNC will now play the winner of the No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 12 seed Grand Canyon game, which tips off Sunday night at 7:10 p.m., next Thursday in Los Angeles.

Here, AJ and Jacob break down some key elements from the victory, talk what it means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner