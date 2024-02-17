CHAPEL HILL, NC – North Carolina got back to winning ways Saturday afternoon with a 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Seventh-ranked UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s 25 points and 12 boards. RJ Davis finished with 20 points and five assists, Cormac Ryan had 16 points, and Harrison Ingram finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Carolina improved to 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 14-11 and 6-8.

Here, we discuss some key elements to UNC’s performance, including what this means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.