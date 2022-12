CHARLOTTE – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss many elements of North Carolina’s 39-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday night in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

UNC lost for the third straight game, falling to 9-4 on the season. The Tigers improved to 11-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

