TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC’s ACC Tournament Loss To FSU

GREENSBORO, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements from North Carolina’s 69-66 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday night from the Greensboro Coliseum.

Carolina overcame a 11-point halftime deficit to lead by five points outscoring the Seminoles 27-11 over the first nine minutes of the second half, but struggles running smooth offense eventually did in the Tar Heels, who missed 14 of their final 18 shots from the field.

Caleb Love led UNC with 13 points while Armando Bacot added 12 points and Kerwin Walton finished with 11 as the only Tar Heels in double figures.

The Tar Heels will wait until Sunday evening to find out what bracket NCAA selection committee will place. UNC dropped to 18-10 while FSU improved to 16-5.



