GREENSBORO – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 68-59 loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Brandon and AJ hit on UNC’s poor offensive flow, shooting, and its inability to find ways to score outside of RJ Davis’ big night, a pair of crushing runs by the Cavaliers, Armando Bacot removing himself from the game, the mood in the Tar Heels’ locker room afterward, and what this means with respect to the postseason.

UNC dropped to 20-13, and its season could be over, as the Tar Heels could decline an NIT bid if they don’t make the NCAA Tournament.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



