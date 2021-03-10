TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's ACC Tournament Win Over Notre Dame

GREENSBORO, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from North Carolina’s 101-59 victory over Notre Dame in the second round of the 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels shot 50.6 percent from the field, outrebounded the Fighting Irish 54-31, three Heels registered double-doubles, and UNC used a 37-2 run in the second half to open its largest lead over anyone of the season.

This was the first time Carolina reached the 100-point mark, and the Tar Heels also scored 50 or more points in each half.

Five Tar Heels scored at least 14 points and nine Heels scored on the night. Armando Bacot led UNC with 20 points while also pulling down 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler added 16 points and eight blocked shots, Caleb Love finished with 15 points and six assists, Day’Ron Sharpe totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, and RJ Davis also scored 14 points.

UNC was without starting forward Garrison Brooks, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

The No. 6 seed, UNC improved to 17-9 on the season and will play No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday night at 9 pm. Notre Dame fell to 11-15.