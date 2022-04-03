THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Final Four Win Over Duke

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss many elements from North Carolina’s 81-77 victory over Duke on Saturday night in the national semifinals at the Superdome.

Jacob and AJ hit on Caleb Love’s play, Armando Bacot’s bruising effort in the paint, the 13-0 run early in the second half, Leaky Black’s defense on AJ Griffin, and so many other aspects of what the Tar Heels did to defeat the Blue Devils.

Love led UNC with 28 points, of which 22 came in the second half, RJ Davis had 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, Brady Manek totaled 14 points, and Armando Bacot scored 11 points and grabbed 21 rebounds.

UNC improved to 29-9 and will face Kansas on Monday night in the national championship game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

