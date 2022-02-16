THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Home Loss To Pittsburgh

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 76-67 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ dive into all that went wrong for the Tar Heels, including that they weren’t ready again, were poor defensively, allowed too many points off turnovers again, their comeback that fell short, what this means with respect to who this team is and the effect on their NCAA Tournament resume, and more.

Pitt came in ranked No. 179 in the NET, so this was a damaging Quad 4 loss for the Tar Heels.

UNC dropped to 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the ACC, while the Panthers improved to 11-16 and 6-10.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.