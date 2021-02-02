TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Clemson

CLEMSON, SC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three important elements of North Carolina’s 63-50 loss at Clemson on Tuesday night from Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels scored just 18 points in the paint, grabbed only seven offensive rebounds, turned over the ball 17 times leading to 13 Clemson points, were 11-for-21 from the free throw line, and their best player, Armando Bacot, had just one point and attempted only one shot.

UNC dropped to 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC while the Tigers improved to 11-5 and 5-5.