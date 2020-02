TALLAHASSEE, FL – THI publisher Andrew Jones discusses 3 Things from North Carolina’s 65-59 loss to No. 8 Florida State on Monday night from the Tucker Center.

UNC missed 17 consecutive field goal attempts over an 11-minute stretch of the second half yet still fought back and had a chance to make it a one-possession game inside the final minute.

UNC dropped to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC while the Seminoles improved to 19-3 and 9-2.