TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner is joined by publisher Andrew Jones from Doak Campbell Stadium to discuss 3 Things from North Carolina’s 31-28 loss to Florida State on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels spotted FSU leads of 24-0 and 31-7 before making a push in the second half, but fell short with three straight dropped passes inside the final minute of the game.

Fifth-ranked UNC fell to 3-1 on the season and the Seminoles improved to 2-3.